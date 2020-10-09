Bri Teresi Bends Over In Skintight Daisy Dukes & Describes Herself As A ‘Ranch Girl’

Bri made friends with a hungry horse.

Bri Teresi dropped more than a few jaws on Thursday when she took to Instagram to show off her take on appropriate ranch wear.

The model shared a reel filmed outdoors, where she made a new equine friend. She was clad in a pair of skintight Daisy Dukes that displayed her pert derriere to perfection. The distressed denim shorts featured frayed finishing around the waist and hem. The leg openings rose high to show off almost every inch of Bri’s toned, lissome legs. The tiny cutoffs also had a low-rise waist that bared a great deal of her flat midriff. White lace-up details ran up the sides.

Bri coupled her bottoms with a black ribbed crop top that featured long sleeves and a zipper front. She wore the closure partially unzipped. She completed her outfit with a pair of brown snakeskin-print ankle boots. The shoes had tall block heels and square toes. Her blond hair was curled, and she wore it pushed up and over to one side to create plenty of volume up top.

She stood inside a dusty corral. At the beginning of the video, she posed with one elbow resting on a high rail of a steel fence panel. She ran her fingers through her thick mane and turned around, revealing that the back of her Daisy Dukes was free of pockets. She strutted over to where a dark bay horse was munching on some hay in a hanging feeder. Bri bent all the way over, which provided her viewers with a good look at her backside. However, she had another reason for the action.

The model grabbed a big handful of hay off the ground and held it up to the horse. The animal turned its head from the feeder and happily accepted her offering. Bri was also shown petting her new pal’s neck.

The soundtrack she chose for her video was the song “Malibu” by Miley Cyrus. Her followers seemed to love her cowgirl style, and they took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her upload. She also got a shoutout from her sister, Katie Teresi.

“Hey there ranch girl. Catch her outside on the ranch, how about dat,” Katie wrote.

“What a lovely figure,” read a message from a fan.

“You like horses. You like golf. You like Country… I’d vote for you,” another admirer remarked.

“Good lord your legs goes on for days and days,” a fourth comment said.

