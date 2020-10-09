Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Toned Legs By The Pool

The country star stunned in a short romper.

Jessie James Decker put her toned legs on show on Instagram this week as she posed barefoot by a swimming pool. The country singer and reality star showed off her fit figure in a shot posted on October 8 as she promoted her sunglasses line.

Jessie gave the camera a sultry pose as she sat on the side of the pool in front of a stone wall and foliage, including a white blossom tree. She put her pins front and center in a short cream romper from her Kittenish line. It featured long sleeves and an elasticated waist to highlight her slim middle.

She bent her tanned left leg and had her right in the water. She let her hands rest on the paving in between her legs, giving fans a look at her wedding and engagement rings, and had her highlighted hair down in beachy waves that finished just below her shoulders.

The “Roots And Wings” singer looked over her shoulder at the camera to show off her large black aviator shades from her collaboration with DIFF eyewear.

She confirmed that she was rocking the Dash II sunnies from her collection, which were close to selling out. She tagged the brand on the photo and in the caption and urged her 3.3 million followers to “grab” a pair before they were gone. Jessie added that she loved seeing photos of her fans wearing the design.

The comments section of the Kittenish founder’s snap was full or praise.

“You look amazing and gorgeous Jessie,” one person told the “I Look So Good (Without You)” singer with three heart eye emoji.

“Stunningly beautiful,” another commented with a fire emoji.

“You are looking beautiful, Jessie,” a third comment read.

“Damn, break the internet why don’t you,” another joked.

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star’s post has received more than 40,300 comments and over 160 comments.

Jessie recently made headlines for another Instagram post involving water when she hilariously gave her followers a look behind the scenes at her life as a mom of three.

The star shared a photo of herself enjoying what appeared to be a glass of champagne in the bath alongside her and husband Eric Decker’s 6-year-old daughter Vivianne, who wore a white sheet mask.

“This is totally normal right? and yes that’s Vivi in a much needed face mask apparently,” she wrote in the caption with two crying laughing emoji. The upload has received close to 126,000 likes.