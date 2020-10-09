Gwen Stefani Rocks Black Tank Top, Leopard-Print Shorts & Pink Streaks In Her Hair For Outdoor Photoshoot

Gwen Stefani is on a roll these days. The 51-year-old singer who rose to fame as the frontwoman of No Doubt recently did an outdoor photoshoot in Calabasas, California, that saw her sporting an eye-catching ensemble.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Stefani stunned in a semi-sheer black tank top that displayed her decolletage and her bra of the same color underneath. The “Simple Kind of Life” hitmaker paired the look with high-waisted leopard-print shorts that fell above her upper thigh and had frayed hems. Stefani wrapped herself up in an oversized green jacket that featured tassels hanging off the arms and pockets. She rocked black fishnet tights and completed the outfit with black-and-white cowboy boots that also had tassels hanging off the back.

Stefani accessorized herself with numerous multicolored bracelets, a necklace, rings, and stud earrings. The fashion icon styled her long straight blond hair down with streaks of pink. According to Page Six, the shade of pink was reminiscent of a look she sported in the late 1990s when she was with No Doubt. Stefani also opted for acrylic nails that were painted with white polish.

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

In a series of paparazzi photos, the mom-of-three appeared to be modeling glasses from her LAMB eyewear collection.

In one shot, Stefani lifted her arms behind her head and linked both her hands together. She appeared to be giving the photographer full eye contact while wearing white-and-pink framed spectacles.

In another frame, Stefani took her jacket off and posed with a checkered pair of specs. She parted her legs open while placing one hand in her pocket. The three-time Grammy Award winner raised one hand to the side of her glasses and gazed over to her right with an intense expression.

In a third pic, Stefani looked incredibly fierce while placing both hands on her hips. She pushed her long locks over one shoulder and made everything look so effortless.

As soon as the snapshots hit the web, Stefani’s fans were quick to express their opinion on the killer look.

“gwen stefani with pink hair in the year 2020, maybe she just saved us all,” one user tweeted.

“She looks incredible and still can rock pink hair,” another person shared on Twitter.

“How am I supposed to focus on work when THIS is flooding my timeline,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani treated her Instagram followers to a throwback video of her performing one of No Doubt’s signature songs, “Don’t Speak.” Fans have been speculating whether the band will be reuniting in honor of their Tragic Kingdom album turning 25.