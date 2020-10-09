Valerie Bertinelli Shares Photos From The Night She Met Eddie Van Halen

The former couple's whirlwind romance started when they met at a Van Halen concert in 1980.

Valerie Bertinelli shared photos from her early days with Eddie Van Halen.

Two days after the death of the rock legend, the actress gave her Instagram followers a look at their 1980s love story with a series of vintage pics posted to her Instagram page, set to the 1982 Van Halen song, “Cathedral.”

On her Instagram story, seen here, Valerie, 60, shared two photos from the night she first crossed paths with the Van Halen guitarist who would ultimately become her husband.

In the first pic, the One Day at a Time star was seen hugging the rock star backstage at a Van Halen concert. Valerie captioned the pic “The night we met.”

In a second snap, she stood with her arm around her future husband as a bag of M&Ms hung from his mouth. Van Halen fans know M&Ms were listed on the band’s tour rider with a clause that instructed all of the brown candies in the package to be removed or the show would be forfeited.

Valerie captioned the photo with the location and date of the night she met Eddie: Shreveport, LA, August 28, 1980.

A third photo, captioned “Christmas 1980,” showed the lovebirds celebrating the holidays together with a lit tree in the background. Valerie held her arms tightly around her man in the snap.

Another pic provided a peek at the couple snuggling up on a sofa during a show at the Los Angeles Forum in 1991.

And a final photo showed the former couple with their son, Wolfgang, when he was a toddler. The famous family posed on a merry-go-round in the sweet snap, which Valerie labeled “Central Park NYC 1993.”

Michael Smith / Getty Images

Valerie met Eddie after her brothers invited her to that Shreveport Van Halen concert in 1980 with the hopes she could get them backstage.

The actress once told Oprah Winfrey (per Oprah.com) that she saw a picture of Eddie on a Van Halen 8-track cassette that was in the back of her Corvette and said of the concert, “‘Oh, yeah, I’ll be going. He’s a cutie.”

Not only did she get her brothers backstage, but she got them a brother-in-law.

Eddie and Valerie were married from 1981 to 2007.

Valerie’s sweet timeline of her love story with Eddie followed an initial tribute that she posted to Twitter and Instagram. In the caption to a black and white portrait of the couple with their son, the grieving actress mourned the death of her former husband.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you,” she wrote. “You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. …I will see you in our next life my love.”