WWE Rumors: NXT Superstar Reportedly Might Be Out For Several Months Due To Injuries

The latest update on NXT superstar Ridge Holland suggests that he might be out for an extended period of time after undergoing surgery to address injuries he suffered earlier in the week.

On Thursday afternoon, WWE shared its latest NXT injury report on YouTube, confirming that Holland dislocated and fractured his left ankle and also suffered a patellar dislocation and ruptured patellar tendon on his right knee. It was also noted that the former rugby player underwent surgery that same day. You can view the update here.

As explained by WrestlingNews.co, it typically takes at least six weeks for people to recover from a broken ankle. However, the recovery period is considerably longer for a patellar tendon rupture, as this could potentially result in an absence of six to 12 months.

According to Bleacher Report, Holland sustained his injuries on Wednesday’s episode of NXT, following a win over Danny Burch in singles action. During a post-match brawl, Holland’s left leg seemed to buckle as he attempted to catch Burch’s tag teammate, Oney Lorcan, who dove off the top rope. The British wrestler went down awkwardly and appeared to be legitimately hurt, forcing the referee to show the “X” symbol with his fingers — a sign that a wrestler actually needs medical attention and isn’t merely dealing with a storyline injury. He was then taken away on a stretcher by referees and other backstage officials.

As further noted, Holland got hurt just as it was believed he was in for a significant push on the black-and-gold brand. Just weeks after making his debut early in August, the 32-year-old kicked off a rivalry against Adam Cole at TakeOver: 31 on Sunday, dumping the former champion’s body in front of Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly just moments after the latter two fought for the NXT Championship.

As WWE has yet to provide an official timeline for Holland’s return, it’s unclear if or when he will get to resume his feud with Cole.

In addition to Holland, several other NXT superstars are expected to be out of action due to separate injuries suffered over the past few days. As documented on the aforementioned injury report, Balor is out with a broken jaw and is currently on a liquid-only diet while waiting for his jaw to heal, while O’Reilly is sidelined due to contusions and a swollen liver. Dakota Kai, who teamed with Raquel Gonzalez in a losing effort against Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley on this week’s edition of NXT, is dealing with back and neck pain.