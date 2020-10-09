Victoria’s Secret Model Kelsey Merritt Shows Off Cleavage In Pink Lingerie After Getting Back To Work

The model revealed that she was back on set and shooting a new campaign for the lingerie brand.

Kelsey Merritt had her Instagram followers celebrating right along with her on Thursday when she revealed that was shooting a new campaign for the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

Like so many people, the 24-year-old Filipino-American model was forced to take a hiatus from work when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, she announced that she’s back in action, and her social media update included a stunning photo taken on the set of a recent shoot. Kelsey was shown from the chest up, which placed a lot of focus on the exquisite pink bra that she wore.

The undergarment featured smooth molded cups with underwire that boosted her ample cleavage up. A sheer floral lace overlay with a subtle shimmer gave the piece a romantic, feminine feel. The low neckline was finished with scalloped eyelash lace.

Kelsey’s brunette hair was slightly parted to the side and styled in flowy, tousled waves. The smattering of freckles on her cheeks and nose were visible. She parted her full lips in a sultry pout and gave the camera a smoldering look with her sparkling brown eyes. One of her dark, bold brows was raised just a tad, adding a touch of inquisitiveness to her facial expression. Her photo appeared to be a selfie, which she snapped by holding her phone out away from her body.

Kelsey revealed that she was on a set in New York City, and she expressed just how much she missed the team that she works with for her steamy shoots. She also revealed that she and the crew are abiding by the safety protocols in place to ensure that they all remain healthy. In her Instagram stories, she shared a video of the COVID-19 test that she had to undergo before her latest photo session. She was shown squeezing her eyes shut as a healthcare worker stuck a long swab up one of her nostrils. The model described the test as “uncomfortable.” That video can be viewed here until it expires. Kelsey also shared the results of her test, which were negative.

Kelsey’s pic has amassed over 72,000 likes since she shared it on her account. In the comments section, many of her followers expressed excitement to see her modeling lingerie again.

“It’s good to see you back too,” read one message.

“Glad you visited the earth Angel,” another admirer said.

“Another campaign! cant wait for that to be out,” a third fan chimed in.

