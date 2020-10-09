Tory Lanez Faces Assault Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Variety reported that rapper Tory Lanez had been charged with assault in a shooting tied to rapper and singer, Megan Thee Stallion. The incident was reported by The Inquisitr when it occurred in July. Lanez was arrested on July 12 for possession of a concealed weapon after being pulled over by LAPD. The charges brought forth on Thursday, October 8 were listed in an announcement released by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

“Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13, with Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta of the Family Violence Division prosecuting the case. If convicted, the 28-year old Toronto native could face up to 22 years and eight months in a state prison.

The ADA’s release lists a 25-year old victim in the case, but does not explicit name the singer. While authorities have not confirmed that the victim is indeed Megan Thee Stallion, the felony complaint named a Megan P. Megan Thee Stallion’s real name is Megan Pete.

The incident took place in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Following a verbal altercation, the “WAP” star attempted to exit Lanez’s vehicle, when Lanez opened fire, alleged shooting at the ground around her feet. Police arrived at the scene at approximately 4:30 a.m and arrested Lanez. Footage shows an injured Pete walking away from the vehicle, while Lanez is arrested and another passenger in the car lay spread eagle on the ground. Peterson posted bail and was released two hours after his arrest on $35,000 bail.

To dispel rumors that she had been arrested, Pete posted on her Instagram, explaining that the “the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.” At first, Pete confirmed the attack but declined to share the name of her attacker. She later revealed Lanez as her shooter in a video on her Instagram. The videos, along with photos Pete had originally posted of her injuries, have since been deleted.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

In September, the Toronto rapper released a 17-track album denying the allegations made by Pete. Tracks included titles such as, “Friends Become Strangers,” and “Sorry But I Had To…” According to Vulture, many critics refused to review the album, disappointed and furious that the rapper had chosen to use his platform to justify an attack on a black woman.