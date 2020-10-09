Celebrities Go Nude For New Vote Campaign

Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman, Fargo star Chris Rock, Like A Boss lead Tiffany Haddish and a slew of other big name celebrities went nude for a new promo that explains what a naked ballot is and highlighted the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election.

The video, entitled “These Naked Celebs Have an Important Message for Voters” was released by the non-profit RepresentUs, an organization that works with state level legislation in order to create federal reform. The organization lists a cultural council that includes Michael Douglas, Jennifer Lawrence, and 45 other actors and Hollywood professionals. Director Adam McKay and The Office star Ed Helms both hold seats on the board.

The one minute 49 second clip began with a shirtless Rock, then cut to Haddish, topless in a car, the camera framing just below her shoulders. Trainwreck star Amy Schumer then took over the scene, followed by a shirtless Josh Gad of VEEP. After him, Silverman covered her breasts with her hands, joking that those weren’t a man’s hands, but her own. Sacha Baron Cohen also appeared, fully clothed, as his character, Borat Sagdiyev.

In a bathroom, Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demurred, “I know what you’re thinking, you’re thinking Ruffalo, put your clothes on.” Comedian Chelsea Handler then began to explain the importance of voting, before First Wives Club actress Ryan Bathe took over, addressing the camera with the question “did you know that ballots can be naked?”

Silverman’s father, Schleppy, shows off his voting ballot while the celebrities explain the importance of following the rules printed on a voting ballot.

A presumably nude Naomi Campbell named Pennsylvania, with Silverman and Ruffalo repeating the state’s name as one of the states in which an inner and an outer envelope are provided with a ballot. Failure to use both envelopes could result in what is referred to as a “naked” ballot.

Top election officials in Pennsylvania recently warned that a new supreme court ruling will result in naked ballots not being counted in the voting process. The oversight could result in over 100,000 votes to be voided, reported NBC.

Gad empathized aloud that the topic isn’t the sexiest, but urged voters to mail their ballot in as soon as possible. “Don’t sit on it,” remarked Ruffalo. The gaggle of celebrities all chimed in on the importance of speediness and voting, before Silverman ended the message with a salute that had her drop both hands from her breasts, now blurred out for the camera.