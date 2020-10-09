Mindy Kaling Secretly Gives Birth To Second Child, Son Spencer, Shocks Fans

Mindy Kaling officially gave birth to a second child, announcing on Thursday that she welcomed a boy named Spencer back in September.

Just as she did with daughter Katherine, who was born December 2017, Kaling managed to keep this pregnancy and birth under wraps, only sharing the news after the fact.

“I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3. This is news to a lot of people. It’s true! His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it,” The Mindy Project creator revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on October 8, Us Weekly reported.

The publication also posted the news to their Instagram account, detailing the “surprise” announcement and how Kaling was officially a “mother of two.” The post quickly racked up more than 3,900 likes and 45 comments within an hour as fan surprise and support poured in.

Numerous followers wrote out their congratulations for the actress while others simply left heart eyes and heart emoji in appreciation, celebrating the announcement.

Many people, however, detailed their shock in the comments section, noting how Kaling has been posting photos in swimsuits or fitted dresses to her Instagram feed, causing an uproar of bewilderment and speculation.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kaling rocked a rainbow-colored dress in July as she enjoyed some time by the backyard barbeque. Although the dress wasn’t especially tight or revealing, it was still quite fitted to her body and hugged her curves, definitely not showing a pregnant belly.

“I’m so confused. She’s been posting pictures of herself all summer. What kind of voodoo is this?!” joked one user, wondering about the 41-year-old’s ability to seemingly hide a growing bump.

“[O]h she’s good,” remarked a follower.

“Coronavirus has everyone having secret kids,” one person teased, noting perhaps how “secret” people can be due to the current pandemic restrictions.

“[W]ait huh? She’s been tricking us with these swimsuit pics lately! I wonder if it’s another BJ Novak baby?” asked another fan, referencing fan theories around the paternity of Kaling’s last child.

Kaling did not revealed the father’s identity for Spencer, deciding to to keep that information under wraps. Speaking with The New York Times in 2019, Kaling further explained her reasoning behind not sharing the paternity of Katherine’s father, noting that she wouldn’t share the information with “anyone else” until she was ready to speak about it with her daughter.