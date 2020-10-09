Dakota Fanning Strips Down To A Pink Bra & Panties For A Good Cause In Artsy Selfie

The actress rocked pink lingerie to support breast cancer awareness.

Dakota Fanning made a rare move and stripped down to the bare essentials in the most recent addition to her Instagram page. The actress rocked the revealing look in an artsy selfie to help promote a good cause.

Dakota found a unique spot to snap the photo, posing in front of two gold-framed mirrors hanging side-by-side on the wall. She held her cell phone in her hand, angling it to perfection so that she was able to capture both of her reflections. She averted her piercing blue eyes to the glass rather than the screen of her cell, making it seem like she was gazing at the members of her 3.2 million-person following as they scrolled through her feed.

The 26-year-old went scantily clad for the self-done photo shoot, rocking nothing more than a set of bold pink lingerie from KiT Undergarments that popped against her fair complexion. She sported a demi-style bra with a low cut neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage, which was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups. A dainty gold pendant necklace fell over her decolletage, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, Dakota wore a pair of boyshort panties in the same bright hue. The briefs fit snugly over her hips, helping to accentuate her killer curves and tiny waist while also offering a peek at her toned thighs. The number also had a high-rise waistband that sat just below her navel, highlighting her flat tummy and toned midsection.

In the caption of the upload, the Uptown Girls star explained that she was rocking the racy look in support of breast cancer awareness month. She noted that KiT Undergarments had partnered with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, where the brand would be donating 5% of their sales through the entire month of October, as well as an additional dollar for everyone that posts a selfie in their underwear to Instagram.

Many fans showed some love for Dakota’s post, awarding it more than 260,000 likes within 10 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the A-lister on her breathtaking beauty, as well as praise her for promoting a good cause.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“Most beautiful woman ever,” declared another fan.

“Thank you for sharing and caring,” a third admirer remarked.

“Buying this set now!” added a fourth follower.

Dakota isn’t the only celeb to have gone scantily clad in support of breast cancer awareness. As noted by The Daily Mail, Katy Perry, Behati Prinsloo, and Kate Hudson have also rocked revealing pink looks as part of the KiT Undergarments campaign as well.