‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Chris Harrison Teases Surprises Ahead With Clare Crawley’s Season

Clare Crawley’s run as The Bachelorette finally begins airing next Tuesday night on ABC. Ahead of the premiere, Chris Harrison shared some mild spoilers regarding what’s on the way.

A lot of rumors have swirled over the past couple of months regarding Clare’s journey. So far, Chris and the network have left people guessing as to the accuracy of most of the supposed developments. In another recent interview, Chris suggested that people may not know as much about what happens as they think they do. In a new chat with Variety, he maintained that stance.

“It was unlike any season we have ever seen — and I’ve seen a lot,” he teased.

When asked about The Bachelorette spoilers detailing that Clare found her guy quickly and Tayshia Adams took over, Chris played coy.

“I have not seen those reports. I’m just kidding. I have heard the rumors,” he teased.

He said it’s an explosive season that is unlike anything they’ve done previously.

Not only was production reportedly thrown a curveball by Clare finding love quickly, but they also had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic. Chris said that it felt like a “truly impossible” task at times, but they were all determined to push forward.

Producers aimed to make this as traditional an experience for their lead as possible. However, they did have plenty of obstacles. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything was filmed at the La Quinta Resort in California. That meant that they had to get creative since they had to ax the traditional traveling for dates.

“At the end of the day, we want to entertain everybody, so I think what you will see is a great Bachelorette season, and we had to be really creative with hometowns and fantasy suites,” Chris explained.

Chris said that everybody’s main motive was to ensure that Clare was successful in her journey. He wouldn’t confirm or deny that she found her happy ending, but he indicated that she didn’t take the opportunity lightly.

“She was so serious about being The Bachelorette. She just wanted to find love, and to that end, she was damned and determined to find love,” he noted.

Will viewers soon learn that they don’t know as many accurate spoilers as they think they do? Even with the basic premise that Clare bowed out and Tayshia got a shot too, there are still plenty of unknowns.

After months of waiting, everybody will finally get to see all of the chaos play out for themselves when Clare’s run as The Bachelorette begins airing on Tuesday night. All signs point toward this being a wild experience for everybody involved and fans are anxious to get started.