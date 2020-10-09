Jana Duggar Enjoys Story Time With Nephews Spurgeon And Henry

Jana Duggar is considered the best aunt around.

Jana Duggar took some time out from tending to her garden and greenhouse to pay a visit to the Seewald household. Her sister Jessa snapped a fun photo while she was at her house and posted it to her Instagram account on Thursday.

Jana had previously been referred to as “the favorite aunt.” It looked like she took that important duty seriously when spending time with her two nephews Henry, 3, and Spurgeon, 4. The photo shows the Counting On star sitting on the floor cross-legged with a book in her hand. According to some Duggar fans who seemed to recognized the book she was holding, it was from the Mr. Putter series. The two boys appeared to be quite engrossed, especially Henry who sat close to her so he could see the pictures.

The 30-year-old reality star held the book slightly towards him as he gazed at it. Spurgeon sat back a little ways, but close enough to also be able to see what was going on. The threesome sat together in the middle of Jessa’s white patterned rug in her living room. A small bookcase can be seen in the background where the books are kept for the kids to use.

It appears that Jana was wearing a pair of dark pants in the photo. She paired the bottoms with a denim shirt. She also sported a mustard-yellow sweater over the top. The Duggar daughter was barefoot during story time as well. Jana’s long brunette hair was pulled back into a high ponytail where it draped down on one side of her shoulder.

Jessa shared that she considers Jana to be “the best.” Many fans were also impressed on how great she seemed to be with the kids. They were also thrilled that she wore pants for the visit to her sister’s house.

“Jana is the Best Aunt ever,” one of Jessa’s followers mentioned.

“Great pic!! And Jana is wearing pants,” another one replied.

“I love everything about this picture,” said a third Duggar fan.

However, not everyone thought that Jana should have been visiting any of her extended family because of the coronavirus pandemic. They thought that she should still be social distancing. Other fans seemed to think she was just fine.

Another recent post that Jana had shared received some backlash as well. Earlier this week, she had posted a video of her brother James using a weed eater to bring a creative way of sharing who the Duggar family supports in the 2020 election. The message read, “Trump 2020.” That brought out a few rowdy people who gave her some grief over her family’s political choice.