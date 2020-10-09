Sierra Skye Exposes Underboob In A Cut-Out Black Bikini In Sizzling Selfie Video

Sierra's bikini was from the popular online clothing brand Fashion Nova.

Sierra Skye brought the heat to her Instagram page on Thursday with a scorching hot new post that has quickly earned the attention of her adoring fans. The upload included a sizzling selfie video in which the model showed some serious skin in a sexy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The 24-year-old stood in front of a floor-length mirror in the short clip, which was set to the song “Jerry Sprunger” by Tony Lanez and T-Pain. She took a step in toward the glass before spreading her legs apart and popping her hips out to the side — a pose she held for the last three seconds of the clip to give her followers a good look at her killer curves. Her phone was positioned in front of her head, effectively hiding her face but ensuring that her entire physique made it into the frame.

As for her look in the steamy share, Sierra went full bombshell in a minuscule black bikini from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal figure. The set included a sports bra-style top with a unique, gold buckle band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame. The garment boasted a low scoop neckline that left her decolletage bare and flashed more than an eyeful of cleavage — but that was just the beginning of her NSFW display. A scandalous cutout fell over her bust, exposing an ample amount of underboob that gave the look even more of a seductive vibe.

The lower half of the two-piece was equally as skimpy as the top, further upping the ante of Sierra’s look. She rocked a pair of matching black bikini bottoms with a daringly high-cut design that showcased her sculpted legs, as well as a glimpse of her perky derriere. It had the same belt-style waistband with gold hardware that was pulled high up on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The social media star kept her look simple, accessorizing with a single bangle bracelet and a dainty navel ring that drew even more attention to her toned midsection. She also wore a trendy bucket hat on top of her platinum locks, which spilled down to her shoulders in a messy fashion.

Fans went wild for the new addition to Sierra’s feed. Within three hours of going live, it has been viewed more than 111,000 times. It has also racked up nearly 34,000 likes and hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You’re one fine woman,” one person wrote.

“Hot and sexy,” gushed another fan.

“Your body is beautiful, what a great shape,”a third follower praised.

“Awesome outfit! You always look so amazing in everything!!!” remarked a fourth admirer.

Sierra seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram uploads. Another recent post from the beauty saw her flashing serious cleavage in a coordinated plaid sweatsuit. The ensemble proved to be another fan-favorite, earning more than 53,000 likes and 356 comments to date.