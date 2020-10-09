This Week On ‘Saturday Night Live’: Bill Burr Wants To Host and Sing, Maya Rudolph Returns As Kamala Harris

Stand up comedian and actor Bill Burr will be the host for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, airing Saturday, October 10. The episode marks Burr’s debut as a host for the long running show. NBC‘s SNL released two promos with Burr and cast member Keenan Thompson. A third promo focuses on former cast member Maya Rudolph’s return as Senator Kamala Harris.

Burr and Thompson stand near each other at center stage, both in masks and similar, cool toned outfits. Burr introduces himself as this week’s host, then explains that “right now [he’s] doing the awkward promo.” He asked Thompson how it felt, to which Thompson replied “pretty awkward.”

The second version for the host kept the pair together. Burr introduced himself and asked Thompson, “hey, maybe they’ll let me do my music too!” He suggests it to someone off-camera before Thompson chimes in. “I heard a clear no” he said, to which Burr quickly replied “I saw it too.” The exchange is a nudge at SNL‘s removal of musical guest Morgan Wallace earlier today, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Returning to play Senator Kamala Harris for the night is Maya Rudolph, featured in her own promo. The voice of a reporter mentioning the recent vice presidential debate played as the clip began. The picture focused on a close up of a wig styled for the senator’s signature dark burgundy waves. In front of a beaming make up mirror, a pair of hands picked up the wig to place on Rudolph, who was sitting facing the mirror. Rudolph adjusted the wig before a make up artist, protected by a mask and face shield, took over adjustments.

The angles focused on details of Rudolph’s wardrobe for the Democratic vice presidential nominee: the fine crease of her grey lapels, modest pearls, and classic black and white Converse. The shoes are a reference to the senator’s known love of Chuck Taylors, which she talked about in a 2018 article of The Cut. She can often be seen sporting her collection at public events.

The medley of news anchor style quotes rose, in tune with the camera’s movement from Rudolph’s shoes up to a full body shot. A woman’s voice peaks the crescendo of voice overs, “of course Maya Rudolph returning as Senator Harris.”

The video then quick cut to a dimly lit hallway of 30 Rockefeller Center, Rudolph faced down the camera, fully transformed into Senator Harris. She pushed her lips out into a kiss, her voiceover impression of Senator Harris ending the promo with “oh, this is a debate?”

The vice presidential debate between Senator Harris and Vice President Mike Pence took place on Wednesday, October 7, leaving less than 3 days for SNL‘s cast and crew to write their own interpretation of candidates’ talking points. Cast member Beck Bennett has played Pence in previous sketches involving the vice president, he is expected to reprise his role this Saturday as well.