Yovanna Ventura Shakes Her Booty & Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs In Sultry Dance Video

Model Yovanna Ventura shared a tantalizing look at her incredible physique and impressive dance moves in a couple of new Instagram posts on Thursday. One post consisted of several sultry still shots. The other was a video upload showing Yovanna in the same outfit, but doing a run of alluring steps.

Yovanna noted that her ensemble was from the online fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. She wore their rust-colored joggers that had flashy white stripes on either side. They were baggy on the model’s slender figure, but they hugged her derriere well enough to highlight her peachy posterior.

The 24-year-old model added a white racer-neck crop top that had blue graphics across the front. She wrapped the line’s snake and sun print bandana around her head and finished off the look with blue and white trainers.

In the still photos she shared, Yovanna added sunglasses for some photos as she spread her legs and posed seductively on some stairs. Shortly after uploading those stunning snapshots, Yovanna was back with a titillating video.

She noted that she grew up watching her mother dance to the Puerto Rican recording artist Tego Calderon. Yovanna went on to do her own version and she generated a lot of heat among her 5.3 million followers.

Yovanna was filmed from behind as she faced a large mirror. She started out by swiveling her hips and flaunting her rock-hard abs.

The brunette beauty took a few steps backward, incorporating some small kicks, and then did a spin. Next, she bent forward and started shaking her derriere, a move that seemed to be a big hit among her fans.

The series of steps continued for a while and at times Yovanna smiled at the camera. She squatted at one point and incorporated plenty of hip action, wrapping it all up with a few seconds where she faced the camera and shook what she’s got.

The video clip was viewed more than 125,000 times in two hours and received upwards of 540 comments.

“Unbothered & WINNING #loveit,” one fan commented.

“Love how you move your body,” another raved.

“Wowsa your dance is so tantalizing,” an impressed follower declared.

“It’s my eyes that sees the most beautiful girl ever dancing,” someone else wrote.

Yovanna has shared a wide range of looks in her last few Instagram posts. She’s gone from lacy and revealing ensembles to stunning micro dresses to casual gear, and her followers love every single one.

It seemed that the personal touch that Yovanna incorporated of connecting this latest upload to her childhood was a touch that people loved. Ultimately, though, those booty and hip shakes were simply impossible to ignore.