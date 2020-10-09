Kate Upton Shows Off Her Curves In A Printed Mini Dress

Actress Kate Upton thrilled her 6.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sizzling shot taken in a scenic setting. She tagged Amangiri in the picture, a “remote hideaway” in the American Southwest, according to the brand’s Instagram bio.

Kate showed off her incredible figure in a printed mini dress with a feminine flair. The garment had short sleeves with a ruffled detail at the edge, and the whole look was crafted from a printed material with a white background. The fabric stretched across her ample assets, before nipping in at her slim waist.

The bottom portion of the garment skimmed over her curves rather than clinging too tightly to them, and the look ended a few inches above her knees, leaving plenty of her sculpted legs visible in the shot.

Kate stood on a wide expanse of rock overlooking a desert landscape, with sand stretching out as far as the eye could see, studded by various shrubs and other greenery. Rolling mountains were visible in the distance, and the sky above was a breathtaking hue, transforming from a pale blue to a soft orange near the horizon.

Kate added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of olive green ankle boots with a chunky heel. Her blond locks were styled in soft waves that tumbled down her back, and she topped them with a wide-brimmed hat.

Kate turned her face towards the camera without gazing right at it, and the lens captured her flawless features as she stood in the peaceful setting. Her engagement ring and wedding band sparkled on her finger as her hands hung by her side.

She paired the gorgeous shot with a caption that commented on the beauty of the sunset, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 53,600 likes within five hours, as well as 235 comments from her eager audience.

“Love that dress!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“This place looks so serene,” another follower remarked.

“You hit different in the desert in a good way,” a third fan chimed in, referencing Kate’s caption.

“I’m convinced that @justinverlander is faking his injury so he can spend every moment of everyday with this one,” another follower commented, referring to Kate’s husband, professional baseball player Justin Verlander.

Back in July of this year, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate thrilled her fans with a peek into her relaxation at home. She sat on a luxurious-looking outdoor chair with a large ottoman in front of her, which had a plate with some pizza on it. She was in the process of pouring herself a glass of red wine and looked stunning in an oversized t-shirt and boxers.