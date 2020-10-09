Bri Teresi Poses Sitting In A Swing With Legs Spread Wide Apart: ‘Does This Count As My Birthday Suit?’

Birthday girl Bri Teresi was the one giving her 1 million Instagram supporters a gift on Thursday, October 8. The 25-year-old social media model posed provocatively and flaunted her killer figure in her most recent update, while making a coquettish inquiry in the caption.

The post racked up nearly 5,000 likes and hundreds of well-wishes in the first few hours after it went live.

Bri wore a skimpy white bikini that gave the impression of exposing more skin than it actually did. The top featured a basic triangular design with narrow strings that tied in bows behind her neck and around her rib cage.

The cups featured a series of thin, widely-spaced straps that rested across her breasts both horizontally and vertically, allowing her bare skin to show through some of the openings. They were lined, however, was almost indistinguishable slips of fabric the same tone as Bri’s tanned skin.

Her matching bottoms had a similar look. Multiple straps were stacked horizontally and wrapped around both hips, as well as making up the front of the suit. Two vertical pieces of the same width ran on the inside of both hips and looked to be holding the garment together.

Bri posed in a curvelinear lounge swing with a wrapped frame that slightly resembled a papasan chair. A series of wooden dowels was combined with a woven framework of wide straps to create a partially-open elliptical piece of furniture that was seemingly suspended a few feet off the ground.

Bri sat on a plush cushion with a high back and overstuffed arms featuring a cream background printed with water-colored leaves in various shades of gray paired with pale yellow lemons. A heather-gray throw pillow was placed in the center.

Her right leg was folded in front of her and the other was spread out to the side with her knee bent.

Bri leaned slightly to the left and let her arms push her buxom breasts together, emphasizing her impressive cleavage. They were extended out in front of her body, palms next to one another and draped over the center of the swing.

Her platinum hair was parted in the center and casually styled, grazing her shoulders. She tipped her head and gazed up at the camera with a seductive expression.

Bri was outside on what appeared to be a fenced balcony. The base of the swing was placed on the edge of a gray, low-pile carpet, and a section of the wooden deck below was visible on one side.