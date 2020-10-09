Eva LaRue, 53, Sits On Ancient Ruins And Sips Wine In A Cocktail Dress In Dreamy Vacation Snaps

Former All My Children star Eva LaRue stunned her Instagram followers after posting a series of dreamy vacation vignettes where she both explored ancient ruins and enjoyed wine by the water.

Eva wore two different outfits in the mega-pic update. In a majority of the photos, she opted for an oatmeal-colored knit sweater with a large neckline that exposed her left shoulder and collarbone. Dark brown buttons lined the right sleeve and added a nice pop of contrast against the neutral hued garment. Beneath the sweater was a hint of a white tank top in a halter silhouette.

Eva coupled the sweater with a pair of classic blue jeans and navy Adidas sneakers. She styled her hair into a practical topknot, and at times wore brown sunglasses to shield her eyes from the Mediterranean sun. She also sported a statement ring on her left hand in addition to a chic pink manicure.

The second outfit was a chic cocktail dress. It featured white and black color-blocking, and the combination of colors ably highlighted the actress’s sun-kissed skin. The dress was sleeveless, with black around the crew neckline. Just above the bust, the garment shift to white. Eva completed the trendy look with oversized hoop earrings that featured a charm at the base.

In the first photo, Eva sat on the remains of a rocky wall high on a hill. Beneath her was a beautiful vista of a picturesque town with the sea and coastline beyond. Next was a shot of the former CSI: Miami star enjoying a glass of wine along with a lush fruit platter. Once again, a beautiful blue waters and mountainous coastline served as a stunning backdrop.

In the third picture, Eva peeked her head out of the ruins of an old window; fourth, she sat by the water on an outside patio with a friend. Last but not least, she perched within a stone arch.

The stunning location was geotagged as Montenegro.

Fans loved the mega-pic update and awarded the post around 7,000 likes and more than 150 comments.

“Wowzer, Wowzer, and Wowzer!” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with three heart-eye face emoji.

“Montenegro is now on my bucket list Eva…” raved a second.

“I have been there & it is ABSOLUTELY beautiful!!! I loved all your pictures. I have family in Serbia and it is making me miss my family from that part of the world. Thanks for sharing,” thanked a third.

“Super photos and a charming woman!!! What more do you want,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with several red hearts and a fire symbol.

Eva had previously been tagged in vacation shots where she again sipped on wine — this time in an unbutton linen coverup, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.