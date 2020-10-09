Yaslen Clemente Sunbathes In A Sexy Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente surprised her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a skimpy printed bikini that covered barely anything at all. The swimsuit was from her own brand, Bikinis By Yas, which according to the brand’s Instagram bio is launching on October 10.

Yaslen was perched on a lounge chair topped with a thick beige cushion, and she was sitting in a scenic spot with plenty of greenery visible in the background. A structure with a modern exterior could be spotted in the distance, and the tree near Yaslen provided some shade, although she was sitting in the sunlight.

Yaslen’s bikini top was a strapless style crafted from a patterned fabric incorporating shades of pink, yellow, purple and more. The garment featured a large knotted detail in the middle, with the fabric of the bow dangling down below her cleavage. The sexy top showed off her ample assets, including a hint of underboob, as well as plenty of her flat stomach.

She paired the revealing top with equally skimpy bottoms, crafted from the same fabric. They dipped low in the front, putting her stomach on display, and stretched high over her hips on both sides. The strings were tied in bows that accentuated Yaslen’s slim waist, and the high-cut style drew attention to her hourglass shape.

Her legs were folded underneath her, and she rested one hand on the pillow, bringing her other to her temple. She had her eyes closed as she turned her face towards the sky, soaking in the sunlight. Her blond locks were styled in tousled waves.

In the second shot, she leaned back on both hands, turning her gaze towards the camera and flashing a sultry stare as she flaunted her voluptuous figure.

Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 21,200 likes within five hours, including a like from fitness trainer Qimmah Russo. It also received 216 comments from Yaslen’s eager audience.

“Very beautiful. You have such a gorgeous figure,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Total perfection,” another fan added.

“Flawless as always,” a third fan remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in his comment.

“I love all the collection,” another commented, complimenting Yaslen’s brand.

