Donald Trump’s White House Video To Seniors Is ‘Pretty Clearly A Green Screen,’ MSNBC Anchor Says

Donald Trump released a video on Thursday in which he addressed seniors in front of the White House and outlined the purported progress being made for coronavirus treatments. As reported by Mother Jones, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes speculated that the footage was created using a green screen.

“I think it’s pretty clearly a green screen,” he tweeted. “The sharpness of the outline and the lighting. Also it’s a very long way to bring a sick president to shoot something when you have the Rose Garden.”

According to producer Dylan Reeve, the footage was not created on a green screen. He noted on Twitter that the background was not looping and pointed to the shadow of the columns visible in the background. Reeve also claimed the lighting suggests the video was not made with a green screen.

In particular, Reeve noted that the president “lit with a high, very strong, hard light source” that has a “fairly parallel beam” — as would be emitted from the sun. The producer claimed that this lighting effect could only be produced artificially with a power source that is significantly high up and far away from Trump.

“Once again the big takeaway here is that Trump has apparently broken us. We’re looking for little lies everywhere.”

Mother Jones reporter Nathalie Baptiste echoed these sentiments and contended that a degradation of trust in American public institutions has made it reasonable to speculate that the White House is doctoring videos to show Trump in good health.

Speculation previously swirled around a video Trump released after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday. As The Inquisitr reported, a trio of producers — Brian Walton, Jeremy Wein, Rob Rousseau — claimed that the video is a deep fake, which is a synthetic audio or video recording that is designed to appear real.

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

As reported by Bloomberg, Trump’s appeal to seniors comes as recent polls show they are abandoning him amid his coronavirus infection and controversial handling of the pandemic. Notably, a Wednesday Quinnipiac University poll of Florida voters showed Biden with an 11-point lead in the Sunshine State, which has a large population of Americans over the age of 65.

Per The Independent, Trump won seniors by 9 points against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Now, some polls show Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leading Trump among the demographic by more than 20 points. In one recent CNN poll, Biden had 60 percent support from the demographic compared to Trump’s 39.