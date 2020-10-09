Instagram Model Sophia Diamond Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Low-Cut Top For Latest Update

Instagram star Sophia Diamond flaunted her killer curves in five salacious photos for her latest upload. In the snaps, she was shot wearing a low-cut tank top that put her ample assets on display while she struck sultry poses.

The Canadian beauty had added a video in the same shirt earlier in the week, and doubled down by treating fans to an eyeful with this spicy photo set. She posed next to a bare wall as light shone down on her beautiful face and cast shadows in the background.

Diamond had her golden-blond hair tied back as it cascaded over her shoulder, and loose strands of her bangs hung in the front. The social media influencer sported a brown tank top that left her shoulders exposed, and had a plunging neckline. She accessorized with two different types of earrings, as she was captured from the chest up for each pic.

In the first slide, Diamond tilted her head and left her mouth agape while staring into the lens. A strand of hair ran down her right cheek and her gorgeous blue eyes were barely open. She stayed in the same position for the second snap, but this time the model rested her head against the wall and closed her eyes.

The third photo saw Diamond flashing a sensual glare at the lens. She was in a similar pose for the fourth slide, but this angle treated followers to a glimpse of her killer cleavage. Diamond adjusted the camera once more for the final picture. Along with a view of her generous bust, there was also a near-perfect silhouette of her face on the wall.

For the caption, the influencer mentioned how she deserved to feel great, and sent well-wishes to her fanbase. She added sparkle and heart emoji before uploading the post on Thursday.

Many of Diamond’s 1.2 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy set, and more than 106,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over seven hours. She had over 620 comments in that time, as her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

“Damn so attractive you make magnets cry!” one follower replied.

“So beautiful I’m in tears,” another wrote while adding a row of heart-eye emoji.

“HOW DO U LOOK LIKE THAT?” an Instagram user asked.

“You’re so perfect omg,” a fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Diamond flaunted her stunning physique back in August while wearing a white bikini. That upload garnered more than 175,000 likes.