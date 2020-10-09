NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Be Traded To Heat For Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn & Andre Iguodala

The Miami Heat may have succeeded to surpass the expectations from them in the 2019-20 NBA season, but that isn’t expected to stop them from continuously finding ways to upgrade their current roster. The 2020 free agency may not be as loaded as the previous offseason, but there are plenty of big names that the Heat could target on the trade market this fall. One of the superstars that the Heat may consider pairing with Jimmy Butler next season is Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler and Towns’ lone season of playing together in Minnesota may haven’t gone well, but the Heat superstar would undeniably welcome KAT in South Beach with open arms. However, bringing him to Miami will likely be expensive for the Heat. In the proposed trade scenario by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, Miami would be sending a package that includes Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, and Andre Iguodala to Minnesota in exchange for Towns.

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Parting ways with Adebayo would be a tough decision for the Heat, especially knowing that he already blossomed into an All-Star caliber center this year. However, Swartz believes that adding Towns to the core of Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Goran Dragic would give them an easier path to their second consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals next year.

“Jimmy Butler and Towns would be reunited, this time in South Beach. While the previous working relationship in Minnesota ended poorly, Butler insisted that he didn’t have a problem with Towns. While giving up Adebayo would hurt, there’s no denying Towns is an elite offensive talent who could thrive even more with the right culture around him. If the Heat can re-sign Goran Dragic, a starting lineup with Tyler Herro, Butler, Duncan Robinson and Towns could be the best in the East and head toward a second straight Finals appearance.”

Though he’s not as good as Adebayo on the defensive end, Towns remains a decent rim protector who could bring tremendous improvement to the Heat’s offense. Aside from being a dominant force under the basket, he is also capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Having a floor-spacing big man like KAT would make it easier for Butler to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he’s trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

Also, having Towns on their roster would enable the Heat to have a better matchup against powerhouse teams with dominant big men like Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.