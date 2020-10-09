Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Stuns In A White Sundress While Mom Goes For Glam In Birthday Post

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, looked stunning in a white sundress while the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host opted for both casual and glam shots in a sweet birthday tribute in honor of Kelly’s personal assistant, Lauren Travaglione.

For the occasion, Kelly posted a ten picture update that included shots of Lauren with her own family as well as her work one.

In the first picture, the personal assistant — who was dubbed a “one woman joint chiefs of staff” in the caption — smiled in a white and red striped knit sweater as she wrapped her arm around Lola. Meanwhile, the NYU student dazzled in a gorgeous white sundress with trendy ruffles along the shoulder straps. She completed the look with a statement necklace and gold cuff bracelet. A close-up picture of the pair appeared as the seventh upload in the carousel.

Meanwhile, the second and third photos featured Kelly herself with the birthday girl. In the second shot, the two grinned together and each placed a hand on the hip while wearing cozy sweaters. In the third, Kelly appeared to be getting ready for a glamorous event and sported a chic black gown while Lauren hugged her in a dark silk blouse and layered gold necklaces.

Other photos in the post included ones of the Travaglione family, including a shot of the personal assistant with her children at pre-school and another with her husband and son on holiday in Washington D.C.

Two photos also documented what appeared to be a christening, with the proud mom holding her daughter in one shot and Kelly laughing with the pair in another.

In her caption, Kelly expressed her “love” for her Girl Friday, adding several heart emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

Fans of the former soap star loved the heart-warming tribute and awarded the mega-pic update around 8,000 likes within an hour of posting.

“So pretty! Thanks for sharing you two are gorg!” raved one user.

“I like the camaraderie you both STILL have for each other. Happy Birthday, Lauren! You are SO LUCKY! You get to hang out with Kelly Ripa All Day!!!” gushed a second, adding both a celebration emoji and a red balloon symbol.

“No better dynamic duo! Happy birthday Lauren!” proclaimed a third.

“You guys are beautiful,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart symbol.

The celebration comes as Kelly had recently celebrated her own 50th birthday. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she posted a photo where she flaunted her slim waist in a leather dress for the festive occasion.