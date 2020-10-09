Miranda Lambert Shares Fun Snaps Featuring Her ‘Shirtless Farm Husband’

Country singer Miranda Lambert was digging in to get work done on the farm and she documented it all via a new set of snapshots she shared on Instagram. Her husband Brendan McLoughlin was doing a lot of heavy lifting, and the singing superstar shared some fun shots showing her enjoying the scenery.

In her caption, Miranda explained that they had been getting all of her ponies fed for the upcoming winter season. The 36-year-old was dressed casually for getting dirty and working hard, as was her husband.

They both had on baseball caps and Miranda wore a sleeveless gray shirt with dark-colored stars on it. The top had a low V-neckline that provided a bit of a hint of the busty assets contained underneath, and she completed the look with boots and what seemed to be black leggings.

As for Brendan, he went shirtless for his afternoon of hard work. He wore loose khaki pants that slid below his waist a bit along with green sneakers.

In her string of hashtags, Miranda joked about her shirtless hubby and how she figured everybody greatly appreciated her sharing him with them.

The first snap showed her with a broad smile on her face and it appeared that she was caught mid-laugh. Brendan had a big smile on his face too as he grabbed a bale of hay.

The last photo in Miranda’s slate of uploads was a selfie she took as she sat on top of a row of hay bales. She smiled at the camera as she stretched her legs out in front of her and crossed her ankles.

Miranda had one piece of straw between her teeth and her facial expression signaled that she was feeling quite content.

Almost 55,000 of Miranda’s 4 million Instagram followers liked her post within the first hour it was live. More than 700 people also commented and there was a great deal of appreciation for her hubby’s fit physique.

“Yeah… How’d you get ANY hay loaded with ‘that’ around??” one fan teased.

“I dunno what’s better… your shirtless husband or how happy you look,” another joked.

“Cutest cowgirl and hottest cowboy,” quipped a follower.

“Love this..and you have the best smile,” someone else noted.

The country star easily transitions from low-key farm girl to gussied up superstar. Miranda looked quite comfortable in this setting, but she’s also known to cause a stir on the red carpet with a very different type of look.

For example, she generated a lot of heat by wearing a glamorous fringe and sparkle ensemble a few weeks ago for the ACM Awards. The singer’s fans love her no matter what style she embraces and this glimpse into her workday with her hubby was clearly a massive hit.