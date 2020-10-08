Katelyn Runck Flaunts Serious Cleavage In An Open Robe For A Steamy Instagram Update

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update in which she rocked white underwear, an open robe, and a towel wrapped around her tresses. Katelyn is currently spending some time abroad, and she tagged Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, a luxurious resort in the Maldives, in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Katelyn sat on a patio area with several plates of breakfast food visible in front of her, including waffles with a small container of syrup, a wooden basket filled with pastries, and a partially drunk smoothie near Katelyn’s knee.

She had on a cozy-looking white robe, and allowed the top portion to fall down her shoulders, flaunting a serious amount of skin. The textured fabric draped down her slim waist and onto the patio area, and Katelyn held the two sides of the garment in place so that any NSFW areas of her ample assets were covered. Her bronzed skin looked stunning against the pale hue of her outfit, and she had a scandalous amount of cleavage on display.

She paired the cozy brunch attire with a few accessories, including a towel wrapped around her long locks and a pair of sunglasses perched atop her nose.

For the second slide, Katelyn had one hand on the ground, supporting her weight, while the other went to the towel atop her head to adjust it. Her legs were bent and extended and she had her gaze focused on something in the distance as she flaunted her flawless figure.

The robe she wore had wide sleeves that obscured her sculpted shoulders and slender arms, and the sun shone down on her, illuminating her bronzed body.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 18,200 likes within nine hours. It also received 590 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“No words,” one fan wrote, including a flame emoji to convey his thoughts on the snaps.

“You are a goddess,” another follower added.

“You look quite relaxed and serene. As well as breathtaking and positively gorgeous,” a third fan remarked, loving the images.

“You’re the best looking thing on the menu,” another commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showcased her fit figure in a sexy blue sports bra that exposed her chiseled abs. Her long brunette locks were pulled up in a messy bun, and she paired the bra with high-waisted leggings that featured mesh panels, giving the athletic ensemble a bit of a peek-a-boo vibe.