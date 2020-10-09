Tennessee Titans Forced To Reschedule Game Against Buffalo Bills Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

According to a recent report from ESPN, the Tennessee Titans game against the Buffalo Bills has officially been moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the matchup will only take place if there are no more positive tests on the Titans.

Prior to the rescheduling, some critics and insiders speculated that Tennessee would be forced to forfeit on Sunday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the team allegedly held a private workout despite being shutdown by the league due to the increasing number of positive coronavirus tests.

The NFL told the Titans that all activities needed to temporarily stop while the players with the virus were quarantined.

“The NFL and the Titans were hoping that the spread would stop once facilities were closed. They didn’t have any positive tests for two days and then a second wave occurred. Some Titans players gathered for in person workouts last week at a high school,” Sports Illustrated reported.

Due to the time change, the Bills were also required to reschedule its game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was originally scheduled to occur on Thursday. Instead, the Bills will now play on October 18.

According to recent updates, as of October 8, the Titans organization now has confirmed 21 total members with the virus, 12 players and nine staff personnel. The number has continued to grow with each round of testing that is completed.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, the club has not been able to use its facilities since its Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings, which resulted in a close 31-30 Titans victory.

The Titans are not the only team that was forced to rearrange kickoff times. The Denver Broncos matchup against the New England Patriots was moved from Sunday to Monday night, according to Yahoo Sports. Both Stephen Gilmore and Cam Newton of New England confirmed that they had the virus.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Originally, the league warned all 32 teams that certain penalties would be enforced if restrictions were ignored. Forfeitures and altered draft picks were two possible penalties the NFL discussed. However, the Titans were obviously not penalized, nor forced to forfeit.

It is clear that the global pandemic has caused multiple alterations across the league. Some critics have stated that football should be put on pause because of the outbreak amongst some organizations. Despite the concerns about the spread of the disease, there has been no formal announcement as to whether or not games would be suspended.