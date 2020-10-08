Addison Rae Shares Sweet 20th Birthday Instagram In Short Black Miniskirt & Bustier Top

TikTok superstar Addison Rae entered her twenties this week, sharing a few shots from her birthday celebration with her 29.2 million Instagram followers.

The now-20-year-old celebrated the occasion at what appeared to be an outdoor patio space with friends and family, sharing an image with her mother, Sheri Nicole, and then a shot of herself, happy-go-lucky in front of two cakes with sparklers sticking out of the tops.

For the event, Addison wore a tight black leather miniskirt that aptly showcased her legs. She matched the look with a bustier-style black top, hugging in at the waist and zipping up the left side.

The social media star accessorized her look with a gold-and-silver watch on her left wrist, a gold-looking ring, and sparkling dangling Chanel earrings, spelling out “CHA” on the right earlobe and “NEL” on the left. She also pulled her chestnut brown locks up and back into a high ponytail.

Addison’s mother, Sheri, stood proudly by her daughter in the first image shared in the series, wearing a tiger-print dress with a turtleneck and gold hoop earrings, also pulling back her hair to showcase the look.

For the second shot in the photo set, Addison smiled sweetly as the sparklers went off on her scrumptious-looking sweets. She hugged her right cheek to her shoulder for the photo, a gold-colored “Happy Birthday Addison” message sticking out of one of the cakes.

Numerous fans offered their support of the share, with more than 3.4 million likes and over 13,800 comments. Most users responded to the images with flame and heart emoji to signal their love for the influencer, while others wrote out their admiration, wishing Addison a great day amid the festivities.

“The 20s look good on you!!” gushed a follower.

“OMG YES ADDISON,” another fan wrote in all caps.

“Happy B-day babe,” an admirer stated.

“Someone told sheri to have a wild night and she said Ok!!” joked one person, commenting on Addison’s mother’s tiger-faced frock.

Addison’s fans and followers weren’t the only ones to show their love for her birthday. As The Inquisitr recently reported, newfound BFF Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the occasion with a charming Instagram post of her own.

In the video, the two swung around on giant disco balls to the hit Miley Cyrus song, “Midnight Sky,” laughing and smiling with each other in the clip. The two also sported matching high ponytails and showed off their fit figures with sleeveless black bodysuits and biker shorts.