‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Flaunts Her Sexy Legs In A Black Bikini

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Brower took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, and treated her followers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Olivia rocked a black two-piece bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. The top comprised a plunging neckline which showed off cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach.

Olivia teamed the top with matching, high-waisted bottoms which put her toned thighs and long legs on full display.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small stud earrings.

The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location. To pose, Oliva sat on the floor and extended one of her legs forward. She folded her other knee and placed her hands of the ground for support. The hottie leaned back and turned her gaze away from the lens. She slightly puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Olivia informed users that her sexy bathing suit was from the online beachwear retailer, Vitamin A Swim. She also tagged her photographers Nicole Spencer and Leah Patricia for acknowledgment.

Within 17 hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 13,000 likes. In addition, many of Olivia’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 150-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her sexy style.

“You should always be smiling. Always!!!” one of her fans commented.

“Omg, you are absolutely unreal! You are my favourite swimsuit model. Keep rocking,” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

“Wow, looking amazing as always, my dear Olivia. I hope you’re well. Love from London,” a third admirer remarked.

“Thank you for posting this gorgeous pic. This bikini suits you so well. And I love the tan,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “perfect,” and “marry me,” to let Olivia know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Cindy Mello, Diana Silvers, Raine Michaels, and Caylee Cowan.

Olivia posts her sultry pics on the photo-sharing website quite often. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on October 2, the hottie uploaded a set of sizzling snapshots in which she rocked a provocative lingerie set which boasted exquisite white embroidery. To date, the pics have accrued more than 17,000 likes and close to 280 comments.