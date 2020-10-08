Anllela Sagra Sits Topless In A Car Flaunting Major Cleavage As She Sticks Her Tongue Out

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.9 million followers with her recent risque post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, October 8 showed the celebrity sticking her tongue out as she posed topless while seated in a car.

Anllela posted two images that showed her topless inside a vehicle. Using one arm, she formed the peace sign with her fingers and used this as a way to cover her chest while she took the selfies with her other hand.

Around her neck, she wore a delicate black ribbon with a gold pendant as a choker. She teamed this with a pair of large, gold-rimmed glasses and then completed the look with several gold hoop earrings.

In the first snap, she looked away from the camera, sticking her tongue out as she did so. Her long brunette locks were unstyled and roughly parted to the side. They hung down over one shoulder, also adding a degree of modesty to each picture.

The second image revealed Anllela looking directly at the camera this time. Pursing her full lips together, she pouted at her intended audience, opening her eyes wide as she did so.

As soon as Anllela posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the set had racked up a whopping 210,000 likes and more than 1.600 comments.

Many of her supporters commented in Spanish. Often the word “hermosa” was used, which means “beautiful,” according to a Google translation.

“Absolutely gorgeous love,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Too funny! And absolutely beautiful,” a fan declared.

“Straight from heaven,” another user stated.

“Cutie,” a fourth person wrote, also using three heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji as a way to avoid the language barrier as well as to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, many also peppered their comments with the thumbs up and kissing ones as well.

This is not the first time that Anllela has posed this way in a car. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a month ago the fitness guru appeared topless while seated behind the wheel. When the fitness model released that series of shots, it was certainly suggested that she was sans clothing. However, it was a little hard to tell since her hair tumbled over her shoulders and hid any potential straps. Her latest update leaves little doubt regarding the situation, though.