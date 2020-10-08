Bruna Rangel Lima Kneels On Bed While Wearing Bunny Ears And White Mesh Underwear

Instagram sensation Bruna Rangel Lima delighted her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, October 8 showed the swimwear model kneeling on a bed while wearing bunny ears. In the caption, she wished her supporters a good night in Portuguese, according to a Google translation.

Bruna wore a white bra and panties as she knelt on her bed in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag. Her hands were at her hips as she tugged gently at her panties, pulling them higher over her curvaceous hips. The briefs featured decorative lace panels and mesh that helped to compliment her amazingly tanned skin.

The bra had a decorative bow in the middle and the triangular cups plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of her cleavage, as did the cut-out sections at the top.

The model’s golden highlighted brunette locks were styled in gentle waves and parted in the middle. Her hair then cascaded down over her shoulders, covering some of her bra. On top of her head was a pair of rabbit ears attached to a headband in the same shade as her underwear. She looked demurely down toward the floor, a slight smirk on her face as she did so.

Sunlight streamed in from a window that could just be seen on the left of the image, highlighting Bruna’s beauty as she posed on top of a white coverlet.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. In less than a day, the photo had gathered 38,400 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

Many of her admirers returned the favor by also wishing Bruna a good night in Portuguese while others commented in English.

“Good night beautiful Princess,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“What a cutie,” a fan gushed.

“My favorite bunny,” another user stated.

“So cute and very beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers avoided the language barrier by using emoji over words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one was also used in abundance, sometimes multiple times by the same user.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this is not the first time that Bruna has shown off this particular outfit this week. On Tuesday, she declared herself a “bad bunny” as she posed in the lingerie. At the time, her fans went into overdrive as they dived into the comments section in order to show their appreciation.