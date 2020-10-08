Valerie Cossette Sizzles In A Skimpy Bikini, Shows Off Major Skin

Canadian model Valerie Cossette went online on Thursday, October 8, and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a very sexy photograph.

In the pic, Valerie rocked a skimpy, animal-print bikini which left little to the imagination. The top consisted of a tiny top which boasted white panels on the sides of the cups and a thin string that tied behind her back. The minuscule garment showed off major sideboob while also drawing attention to her taut stomach and slender waist.

Valerie teamed the top with matching string bottoms which she tied high on her slender hips to showcase her sexy thighs. The risqué ensemble also put her toned legs on full display.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her long, silky locks cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of reflective sunglasses.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured in Los Angeles, California. The photoshoot took place at a beach, during the day. The clear blue sky and some distant trees could be seen in the background.

To pose, Valerie sat atop a beach mat. She folded her knees, leaned back, and placed her hands on the ground for support. The 26-year-old model lifted her chin and turned her face away from the camera. She parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look as she soaked up the sun.

Within three hours of going live, the pic amassed more than 26,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Valerie’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 400-plus messages in which they praised her amazing body, pretty facial features, and her sensual style.

“I hope you will be my wife one day,” one of her fans commented to express his wishful thinking.

“Nothing more beautiful than seeing a goddess chilling under the sun,” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji to the comment.

“What a stunning view. You have an awesome figure, babe. I have fallen in love with your beauty,” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, you are the hottest model on IG at the moment. So sexy and classy,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “pure perfection,” “girlfriend material,” and “drop-dead gorgeous,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Brittny Baylis, Vicky Aisha, and Laura Amy.

Valerie wowed her fans with another steamy photograph on October 7 in which she rocked a sheer négligée that flaunted her insane curves. To date, the post has accrued more than 73,000 likes.