Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In A Daring Animal-Print Bikini

In her latest Instagram share, Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot series of shots in which she rocked a bold bikini. The two-piece set she wore was from the brand Luli Fama Swimwear, and she tagged the label’s Instagram page in the first shot as well as in the caption of the post, so her followers would know where to get it.

The images were captured in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy appeared to be taking in the sunshine outdoors. In the first shot, she perched at the edge of a wooden structure with cream-colored drapes that could be pulled shut for added privacy. The swimsuit top Cindy wore featured unique square-shaped cups that highlighted her cleavage and also flashed a hint of underboob. Thin straps stretched horizontally across her chest as well as around her back, and her shoulders remained bare in the strapless style. The garment was crafted from an animal-print fabric with shades of pink, lavender and yellow incorporated.

She paired the skimpy top with equally revealing bottoms that dipped low in the front and stretched high over her hips on either side. The sides were secured in bows with the strings dangling down Cindy’s toned thighs, and her bronzed skin looked incredible with the colorful fabric.

Cindy added a few accessories to finish the look, including a necklace and earrings. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she gazed at the camera with a seductive expression in the first share.

In the fourth image, Cindy perched on a circular wooden table underneath some type of a net structure that allowed the sun to shine through, casting an unusual pattern on her skin. She had one leg bent and the other extended, and she tossed her head back, thrusting her chest forward in a sultry pose.

She shared a few additional snaps taken from slightly different angles, and her curves were on full display in the look. Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 18,000 likes within three hours as well as 318 comments from her audience.

“So very gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Pretty as always keep up the good work,” another follower remarked.

“This is wonderful on you,” a third fan chimed in, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy hit the streets of Miami in a revealing black top and equally skimpy black denim Daisy Dukes. She added a few accessories, including a pair of sunglasses, and looked stunning in the quartet of steamy shots.