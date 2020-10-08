Devin Brugman Sizzles In Ribbed Cropped Tank Top & Matching High-Waisted Bottoms While Posing On A Bed

On Thursday, October 8, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, Devin posed in what appears to be her bedroom. She sat on the edge of a bed with a white duvet. Her dog, Walter, stood on his hind legs on the carpeted floor and placed his front paws on the bed. The model pet the top of his head and rested her other hand on her knee, as she smiled brightly.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a matching light blue set that featured a plunging ribbed cropped tank top and high-waisted flared bottoms. The ensemble put Devin’s incredible curves and toned midsection on display. As for accessories, she wore gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

The brunette bombshell also pulled back her hair with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. In addition, she sported a chic white-tipped French manicure, giving her look additional glamour.

Devin changed her location for the following photo. She appeared to have taken the picture herself and only the lower half of her face was visible in the shot. She turned to the side and sat on a sofa that was covered with a textured white blanket.

In the caption, Devin tagged the clothing brand Revolve, suggesting that is where she received her ensemble.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Many of Devin’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are the queen of beauty and elegance!” wrote one fan.

“Really pretty,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

A few of her followers also commented on Devin’s canine companion.

“Love Walter’s look in the first picture! It’s so adorable!!!” said a commenter, adding both a smiling face and a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“That doggy is so darn cute,” chimed in another Instagram user.

As fans are aware, the co-founder of Monday Swimwear is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. For instance, she recently uploaded an Instagram post that showed her wearing a bell-sleeved sweater partially tucked into a pair of tiny denim shorts which showcased her long, lean legs. That upload has been liked over 17,000 times since it was shared.