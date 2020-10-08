Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Mike Pence For ‘Gross’ Behavior During Vice Presidential Debate

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a few choice words for Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, expressing her opinions about what went down during the vice presidential debate between him and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Ocasio-Cortez first took the politician and attorney to task for his performance during the event, pointing out how he seemingly didn’t give direct answers to any of the inquiries from the moderator.

“Why is it that Mike Pence doesn’t seem to have to answer any of the questions asked of him in this debate?” the 30-year-old asked in her tweet, criticizing the vice president’s perceived avoidance.

Harris’ supporters were quick to show support for Ocasio-Cortez’s sentiments, giving her post more than 467,000 likes and retweeting it over 71,000 times.

“He NEVER answered the question about what their administration’s plan is for pre-existing conditions,” tweeted one user.

Scott Heins / Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez went on to criticize Pence for his treatment of Harris in another post, pointing to “gender dynamics” present in places of work that perhaps indicate a sense of entitlement in men.

“Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work,” she tweeted.

Many people showed their appreciation for the statement, which got more than 429,000 likes and over 3,700 retweets. Users also left a slew of positive comments on the post, agreeing with the New York representative’s take on systemic sexism.

Others, however, countered Ocasio-Cortez’s analysis, arguing that Pence was “forthright” and “focused” during the questioning and further showing their support for the republican ticket ahead of the 2020 election.

“Didn’t realize it was sexist to ask someone a question in a debate,” read one user’s tweet.

“It’s sexist for a man to demand a woman answer HIS question when he’s NOT in charge of asking questions. Get with the program,” another person tweeted, trying to further explain Ocasio-Cortez’s assessment.

Ocasio-Cortez has never been one to shy away from sharing her outspoken views, especially when it comes to gender politics and the uphill battles many women have faced in this country, including in the political sphere.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the congresswoman was called a “f*cking b*tch” by Florida Rep. Ted Yoho for her blaming a spike in New York City crime to poverty and unemployment. Ocasio-Cortez did not end up accepting Yoho’s apology for the insult, claiming his retort was actually a case of “refusing responsibility.”