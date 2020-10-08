Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Colorful Set That Shows Off Her Bombshell Curves

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a tantalizing triple update in which she rocked a colorful three-piece set that showed off her curves. The pictures were taken while she was out and about, and a large brick building was visible behind her.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Source Unknown, and Kara made sure to tag the store’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. The entire outfit was crafted from the same ribbed fabric with thin horizontal stripes in shades of rust, orange, tan and more.

Kara showed off her lower body in a pair of trousers that came to just below her belly button, clinging to her hips and thighs before flaring out slightly over her calves. She paired the bottoms with a top that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The scooped neckline showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and the fabric stretched across her ample assets. The garment was slightly cropped, leaving a sliver of her skin on display.

Kara added a cropped sweater over the top, and the fabric covered her arms while hanging open to show off her shirt. She finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including two thick gold chain necklaces around her neck. She also had a black quilted bag tucked underneath her arm with a chain strap that hung over her shoulder.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and she had one hand by her side while the other was tangled in her silky tresses as she gazed at the camera in the first shot.

Kara perched on the concrete stair rail of the building while holding a to-go coffee cup in the second shot, gazing off into the distance and flaunting her fit figure in the bold look. In the third and final snap she shared, she sat on the steps of the building, her legs stretched out around her. The pose allowed her followers to check out her choice of footwear, a pair of slide-on shoes in a deep brown hue. She paired the trio of snaps with a quote from Dr. Seuss in the caption.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 8,100 likes within one hour. It also received 96 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Looking so very beautiful,” one fan commented.

“I’m feeling the pattern on that fit,” another follower added, complimenting Kara’s ensemble.

“I’d like to get to know you better,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another chimed in simply.

