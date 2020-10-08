Jasmine Sanders Wears Tight Black Two-Piece Outfit In ‘On Fleek’ Instagram Series

Jasmine Sanders seriously stunned her 4 million followers on Thursday with a series of sleek shots, joking in the caption about her brow game being “on fleek.”

In the four photos, Jasmine appeared to be outside, seated on concrete steps in a stairwell. The background was floor-to-ceiling black bricks, perfectly complimenting her overall aesthetic.

The Sports Illustrated model wore a matching set including a black, spandex, long-sleeved top and leggings, which exposed her toned midriff and hugged her flawless curves.

Jasmine accessorized her look with a classic, quilted Chanel bag, which was situated in the foreground of the photo. She also accessorized the style with numerous pieces of gold jewelry including a watch on her wrist, small hoops in her ears, and a cross necklace hanging around her neck.

The cover star topped off her look with a pair of black, Vans authentic core classic sneakers, with white bottoms and laces. The sneakers gave the outfit a casual feel, aptly dressing down some of the more elegant elements to create an effective street style vibe.

The 29-year-old slicked her honey-blond hair back into a bun, displaying her perfectly shaped eyebrows. She thanked celebrity brow artist Erin “EB” Bryant in the caption, adding a red heart emoji to signal her appreciation.

Jasmine was situated on the ground in all four shots, with her left knee up and her right leg down. She put her elbows on her legs in various poses to switch things up in each shot. The final image was somewhat blurry as she appeared to be moving while she smiled for the camera.

Within a few hours, over 14,000 people liked the share while more than 80 left comments. Many fans wrote about their appreciation for Jasmine’s style and alluring shape while others simply left fire and prayer hands symbols.

“Sissss,” gushed one fan, leaving numerous heart eyes emoji on the upload.

“You have a wonderful physique,” commented another user, loving the model’s fabulous figure.

“Effortlessly bomb,” an admirer wrote, leaving a bomb and sparkle emoji to indicate their love of the knockout photo set.

“OG (Obscenely Gorgeous) Barbie, I need that bag,” joked a follower, sharing their appreciation for Jasmine’s accessories.

Jasmine definitely isn’t afraid to show off her amazing figure. She recently sported another outfit that bared her toned midsection. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the influencer gave fans another casual, cool look on her Instagram feed, rocking a pair of tight blue jeans and a crop top that bared her fit shoulders. She also pulled her hair back into a bun in that series, aptly showcasing her photo-ready face.