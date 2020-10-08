Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Cleavage & Abs In A Sports Bra And Shorts For Latest Upload

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her stunning curves in a revealing outfit for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a low-cut sports bra and shorts combo that accentuated her assets and toned figure.

The 22-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her workout clips, and in this photo she showcased her gains while modeling gym gear. O’Mahony was shot in what looked to be a parking structure, as she stood on concrete and there was a large support beam visible in the background.

The popular YouTuber was captured for a full-body pic, and she was turned slightly to the side. O’Mahony’s right leg was straight, but she stood on the toes of her left foot and arched her back which helped accentuate her jaw-dropping curves. Her long dark hair was worn straight and parted to the right side of her head as it cascaded down her back. The social media influencer raised her right arm to toss her hair back, and her eyes appeared half-closed while she looked off-camera for the snap.

O’Mahony rocked a gray and white camouflage ensemble from Alphalete. She had on a tight-fitting sports bra that had thin shoulder straps and a scoop neckline that embellished her ample bust. The Irish stunner rocked matching high-waist shorts which clung to her backside and showed off her toned legs. She wore a pair of white Nike sneakers to complete the outfit. O’Mahony’s dark tanned skin popped against the neutral-colored backdrop, and fans were given a glimpse of her chiseled midsection and arms.

For the caption, the model joked that this was her “sassy” persona, and included a woman tipping hand emoji. She promoted a new video on her YouTube channel, and tagged the athletic wear company along with the shoot’s photographer in the post before uploading the image on Thursday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 692,000 Instagram followers quickly flocked to the photo, and nearly 16,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over three hours after it went live. She had close to 120 comments in that short time, as her replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji while fans complimented her sculpted physique.

“Literally UNREAL!!” one admirer replied.

“The hair flip though,” an Instagram user responded.

“Wow omg,” a fan wrote while adding fire and heart-eye emoji.

“This outfit is mega,” fellow fitness model Courtney Black commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week O’Mahony put her curvy figure on full display in a pink bikini. That spicy selfie garnered more than 22,000 likes.