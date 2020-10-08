‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Nick Stuns Chelsea

The Young and the Restless episode on Thursday, October 8, featured Nikki and Victor fighting over their children. Billy confronted Adam, and later Chelsea asked him to leave Genoa City with her. Victoria got one over on Phyllis, and Chance declared his love for Abby.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) met at Chancellor Park. She complained about his argument with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Victor blamed Billy (Jason Thompson) for attacking Adam (Mark Grossman). Nikki encouraged Victor to ask Adam to leave town, but instead, Victor left the park and told Nikki to enjoy her leaves.

Nikki called Nick (Joshua Morrow), and after he and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finished their discussion about Phyllis asking for help if she needed it, Nick met his mom. Nikki told Nick to encourage Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to leave town.

Nick visited Chelsea at the penthouse, and he stunned her by asking her to move. Chelsea accused him of being heartless. However, later, Chelsea asked Adam to move with her to be near Connor (Judah Mackey) so that they could be a family of three together with no worries.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Phyllis made a call about her debt, and she found out that a shell company bought it just one day later. Phyllis immediately realized it was Victoria, so she went to confront her at Newman Enterprises. Victoria wasn’t sorry since Phyllis had pitched the Newman board members her idea after she’d said no. After buying the debt, Victoria owned 75 percent of The Grand Phoenix, and she asked the redhead how much she wanted for the remaining 25 percent, but Phyllis declined. She accused Victoria of trying to get back at her over the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) situation, and Victoria maintained that she’d made a sound business decision.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) played hooky to spend the day together at the hotel. He confessed his love for Abby, and she reciprocated. Abby felt that their relationship was fate because they had so much in common due to growing up in incredibly wealthy families.

Lily (Christel Khalil) showed up at Billy’s suite, and he showed her video of Adam searching through it the day before while the power was off at Chancellor Communications. Billy reassured his business partner that Adam didn’t find anything.

After that, Billy confronted Adam about rummaging through his room and warned him not to do it again.

Later, Billy and Lily were making big plans for an upcoming article about a ring of female jewelry thieves, which impressed Billy. Suddenly, Victor appeared and stared them both down.