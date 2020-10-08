Jessica Nigri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Pink Lingerie

On Thursday, October 8, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 4.1 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the social media sensation posing on what appears to be a vanity in front of a lighted mirror. She opted to wear skimpy pink lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a cut-out bralette adorned with bows and a pair of matching cheeky underwear. Jessica’s incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. She finished off the sexy look with a long white wig.

In the first image, Jessica laid on her side and used her arm to prop herself up, as she touched her hairpiece. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere.

The following photo showed her facing forward and playfully sticking out her tongue. She spread her legs and rested one of her feet on the wall.

In the caption, Jessica implored her followers to share their opinions regarding the photoset. She then proceeded to ask her fans to tell her what they “are looking forward to this week.” She also revealed that the pictures were taken at an earlier date by the professional photographer known as Beethy.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer both of Jessica’s questions.

“Can’t choose both are too good. I’m looking forward to picking up some comics this week,” wrote a follower.

“First pic. I’m looking forward to the next episode of ‘The Boys’ and ‘Lovecraft Country,'” added another commenter.

“I love both pictures! Tomorrow I’m going to make hand sanitizer in my pharmacy experiment class, wish me luck!” remarked a different fan, along with both a heart-eye and a crossed-fingers emoji.

“Favorite is picture number one, and I will be stuck at work this weekend,” chimed in a forth Instagram user.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 59,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Jessica has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in risque outfits, even when she is cosplaying as characters who are not typically considered sexy.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she showed plenty of skin while dressed up as the monster Pyramid Head from the Silent Hill franchise. That post has been liked over 140,000 times since it was shared.