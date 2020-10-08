The Lincoln Project Turns Donald Trump Video Into Farcical, 1980s-Style Regeneron Ad

The Lincoln Project — a political action committee composed of current and former Republicans working to prevent the reelection of Donald Trump — continues to lampoon the president’s activities with parody videos. On Thursday, the group hit Trump via Twitter by turning his recent video endorsement of Regeneron’s experimental therapy, REGN-COV2, into a 1980’s-style infomercial advertising the COVID-19 treatment.

In Trump’s original tweet, the commander-in-chief was shown speaking at length about his stay at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week. According to the president, he wasn’t feeling well until he took Regeneron’s drug, which he claims that he had suggested to his doctors as a possible treatment.

He then stated that the improvement was marked and came in a relatively short amount of time. Throughout the five-minute clip, the United States’ top government executive also touched on a myriad of related topics, including a forthcoming emergency use authorization for the therapy, his opinion that REGN-COV2 is more important than the development of a vaccine and his desire to make it a freely available to all Americans.

Finally, he issued another admonishment of China, whom he feels is responsible for the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Using that footage, The Lincoln Project published a brief clip in which Trump looks to be acting as a paid spokesman for the drug. The group added upbeat, synthesizer music, bright graphics and other audio and visual effects to create a farcical, retro-inspired infomercial for Regeneron.

In less than an hour after the ad appeared on the PAC’s Twitter feed, the post had racked up more than 20,000 likes, in addition to almost 9,000 replies and retweets.

“But wait there’s more, if you act immediately… a My Pillow will be thrown in for FREE!” joked one commenter. “BTW Def. NOT my favorite pres!”

“How can this drug pushing be legal?” wondered another user. “His tacky infomercial is medical malpractice. The entire Trump presidency has caused nationwide PTSD and emotional distress.”

“Folks you have done phenomenal work this year, but this is without question the jewel in the crown,” added a fan of The Lincoln Project’s video work. “It perfectly sums up Trump in all his used car salesman depravity.”

Meanwhile, other commenters took issue with what they considered to be an attempt to slander the president and/or overstate his alleged ties to the treatment’s maker.

As relayed by The Inquisitr, REGN-COV2 involves using an antibody cocktail to ease coronavirus symptoms in people who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill by helping their bodies to be combat the virus more efficiently.