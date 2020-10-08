WWE News: Samoa Joe Provides Major Update On His In-Ring Future

Samoa Joe has spent the majority of 2020 behind the announcers’ table on Monday Night Raw, which has led many fans and pundits to speculate about the WWE superstar’s in-ring future. In a recent interview with the Wilde On podcast, by way of WrestlingNews.co, the veteran performer provided an update on his current status.

“Right now I’m enjoying commentary on Raw. It’s been a fun challenge. Obviously, I’m not done in the ring by no means. I think right now I’m exploring things. Aside from that, I’m doing voice acting which is fun and very cool. It’s a very enjoyable thing. I have a project coming up with Warner Brothers. I’m very fortunate and I’m very happy that I’m doing the things I’m doing right now.”

Joe didn’t reveal much about his acting projects, but he is scheduled to appear in 2022’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game. The WWE veteran will voice the supervillain King Shark, which may lead to more voice work in the DC Comics universe.

His words also suggested that he was content in his current role, which means it could be a while until he laces up his boots again. However, he appears to be healthy and planning on having more matches down the line.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Joe suffered a concussion back in February. It is believed that he was moved into the commentary role while he recovered, but officials have been so impressed with his performances that he’s remained in that capacity ever since.

The Inquisitr report also highlighted that Joe was brought in to call the shows after Jerry Lawler took time off. “The King” has since returned to the commentary table on the red brand’s weekly show, which could open the door up to a potential in-ring comeback for Joe.

The superstar has teased feuds during his wrestling hiatus. He engaged in some confrontations with Seth Rollins earlier this year. While the performers never came to physical blows, the company may have been laying the foundations for a future rivalry between the popular red brand stalwarts.

During the podcast conversation, Joe also opened up about modern women’s wrestling. According to the superstar, it’s come on “leaps and bounds” in recent years. He said the quality has improved across the board and noted how female competitors are featured more prominently at wrestling shows these days. This includes the major promotions and the independent circuit.