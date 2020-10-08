Holly Sonders Showcases Her Amazing Legs In Insanely Short Miniskirt & High Heels

Model and former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders gave her Instagram followers a reason to get excited with her latest share. The brunette bombshell uploaded a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a skintight peach bodysuit which she wore with an amazingly short miniskirt.

Holly’s bodysuit appeared to made from latex, and it looked as if it had been poured onto her body. It was sleeveless, and it had a mock turtleneck. Her skirt was made from a shimmery fabric. It had a high-rise waist and ruched side seams. She completed her chic and sexy look with a pair of clear, high-heeled sandals.

The popular influencer wore her hair down and styled in waves. She sported a glittery polish on her fingernails and a dark shade on her toenails.

Holly stood outside near a row of rose bushes for the photo. It appeared to be night as it was dark and ground lights glowing were off to one side of the image. A line of streetlights blurred in the distance behind her.

The lens captured Holly from the front at a slight side angle. She held one hand near a cluster of the pink and white blooms while her other hand hung near her hip. With one leg slightly forward and her hips cocked to the side, she flaunted her fabulously fit legs. With a slight arch in her back, she also highlighted her thin waist and curvy booty. Light reflecting off of the latex bodysuit drew the eye to her ample bustline. She gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly parted.

Many of Holly’s followers flocked to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“It should be illegal to be as hot as you are, but thank goodness it’s not,” quipped one admirer.

“I think you got this fitness thing all figured out. Damn that body is perfection,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Your evolution from Golf Channel to who you are today is remarkable. You continue to delight and amaze,” a third fan chimed in.

“If there is such a thing as a ‘Perfect 10’ this is it,” added a fourth follower.

Holly is no stranger to showing off her fabulous figure, and she does not seem to mind baring her skin in rather revealing outfits. Last month, she gave her online audience a nice look at her backside when she uploaded a photo that saw her wearing an orange string bikini and a pair of fluorescent green high heels.