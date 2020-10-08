Kim Kardashian Enjoys ‘Dinner Dates’ On Dominican Republic Vacation With a Smiling Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were all smiles on their family vacation in the Dominican Republic, despite recent reports that the couple was headed for divorce.

In a couple of photos shared to Kim’s Instagram feed on Thursday, she and Kanye sat with their children at a serene, outdoor dinner. In her caption, she called the meal “Dinner Dates” and added a water wave emoji to signal their locale.

In the photo of Kim and her son Saint, 4, dark blue skies filled the background as the evening faded into night over the horizon of the ocean. The family seemed to be poolside as a glowing waterscape was visible in the background along with some beach umbrellas and a few palm trees.

The mother-of-four looked island-ready in a black dress with thin, spaghetti straps over her toned, glowing shoulders. The dress echoed the tropical locale with a yellow and blue color pattern swirling through the black. Kim matched the look with yellow drop earrings. The KKW Beauty mogul pulled her hair back into tight French braids and wore a deep tangerine color on her fingernails.

In the image featuring Kanye and his daughter, North, 7, glass-paned windows and doors were in the background, and furniture could be seen in a room through the glass, likely their vacation suite. The “Ultralight Beam” rapper had on a Wolves sports jersey in red, white, and blue, with a red hoodie covering his head. North sat beside him with her hair down and wavy. She sported a cozy, white, long-sleeved top with a heart “Love” graphic all over.

After sharing the sweet post with her 189 million followers, fans shared their support with over 2.7 million likes and more than 13,400 comments. Numerous people shared their love for Kim’s tribe while others commented on the Dominican destination, saying how lucky the Kardashian-Wests were to be visiting the vacation spot.

“I Love this!! DR is magical! God Bless you guys,” a follower gushed, noting the beauty of the Caribbean country.

“Stunning,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote in the comments, adding a red heart emoji to her post to signal her appreciation for the couple.

“North is getting so big omg,” commented a fan.

“Kayne been glowing lately lol,” one user remarked, most likely referencing some of the charming photos Kim has shared of late.

As The Inquisitr reported, the squad of six recently posed for another outdoor shot in which everyone had on happy faces and comfortable clothes, garnering much support from fans who want Kim and Kanye to stick together. Back in September, Kanye was seen partying in Haiti without his wife and divorce rumors swirled since their marriage was reportedly already on the rocks due to Kanye’s mental health issues.