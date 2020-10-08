Bru Luccas Promotes CBD Oil In An Impossibly Small Bikini

Bru Luccas took to Instagram to share another scorching photo that saw her in minimal clothing. The model treated her audience of 3.5 million to the steamy shot on Thursday, October 8.

The photo saw Bru posed with her figure in profile. She rested her derriere on a ledge that was covered with leafy green plants, and a shower with stainless steel fixtures could be seen at her side. Bru arched her back slightly, resting one hand on her knee and holding a bottle of CBD oil in the other. She tucked her chin near her shoulder while averting her gaze outside the frame as she worked it for the camera.

Bru flaunted her enviable figure in a sexy bikini that did her nothing but favors. The garment boasted a dark purple hue that enhanced her allover glow. It had a set of thin straps that stretched over her toned shoulders and arms with metal fasteners on the back to adjust the length. The bottom band fit tightly on her side, and only a tease of its cups could be seen.

Bru teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that were equally racy, and the fabric and color matched her top perfectly. The piece had a set of thin straps that stretched over the model’s hips, accentuating her tiny waist and bombshell curves. Its high-cut design showcased her shapely thighs, and her pert derriere was also on display thanks to its cheeky cut. The front of the suit was worn low on Bru’s waist, highlighting her trim abs.

Bru wore her chestnut-dyed tresses with a deep side part, and they spilled over her shoulder. The Brazilian model added a vibrant pink polish to her fingers to complete the racy look.

In her caption, Bru plugged a CBD company and included a code for fans to receive a discount on their purchase. Unsurprisingly, the update has earned rave reviews in its short time live. More than 27,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the post, and 130 flocked to the comments section. Most quickly applauded Bru’s toned body while a few more asked questions about the product.

“Mesmerizing beauty, you are an absolute queen,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Woooow so beautiful,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Perfect therapy!!!” another fan chimed in.

Another Instagrammer said she looked like a “goddess.”

Bru has been showing off her curves in a variety of bikinis in the last few days. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that she did a salsa dance while rocking a striped bikini.