Nastia Liukin Flaunts Lean Legs In Tiny Shorts In Latest Instagram Update

On Wednesday, October 8, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin took to Instagram to share two new snaps.

In the first picture, the 30-year-old gymnast posed on a wicker egg chair with a white cushion in front of white brick walls. She turned to the side and sat with her knees bent. Nastia brought her hands together and crossed her ankles, as she looked directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

For the photo, she opted to wear a plaid cape with zipper detailing and a pair of tiny shorts that showcased her lean legs. Nastia finished off the look with a white wide-brim hat. She also wore her platinum blond hair down in waves and sported a manicure, with her long nails painted a flattering peach color.

The following photo showed Nastia’s dog Harley laying on the same chair.

According to the post’s geotag, the location of the casual photoshoot was Dallas, Texas.

In the caption, Nastia noted that her canine companion is in the process of ruining the outdoor furniture.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of Nastia’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the athlete, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady,” wrote one fan, adding a string of pink heart and smiling face emoji to the end of the comment.

“SO BEAUTIFUL!!!!” added a different devotee.

Some commenters also noted that they related to Nastia’s caption.

“My cat has destroyed a chair and other things,” remarked a follower.

“@nastialiukin There is always that one piece of furniture they go after. We had a coffee table in the family room that our dog would chew the corners off. My mom had it repaired and after it happened again we left it. After our dog passed away (years later), I remember walking into the family room and asking if we got a new coffee table… but it was the same one, just finally repaired and no chew-marks,” chimed in another Instagram user.

