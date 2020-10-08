WWE News: Carmella Sizzles In Yellow Bikini And Poses By The Sea

Carmella recently clapped back at WWE fans who criticized her new look, but she isn’t letting her critics drag her down. On Thursday, “The Princess of Staten Island” took to Twitter and sent her followers into a frenzy after she shared a sultry beach snap in which she rocked a revealing bikini.

In the picture, Carmella knelt down in the ocean waves on a sunny day. Her right thumb clutched the string of her bathing suit, and her toned, tanned abs were on full display. She topped the picture off with an alluring smile.

The blue ocean was visible in the background and there was hardly a cloud in the sky. The soothing backdrop accentuated the warm and colorful nature of the photo.

The WWE superstar was all about sharing the positive vibes as well. She captioned the tweet with three yellow love hearts, and her followers flooded the comments section with their own messages of admiration for the former Women’s Champion.

“Hello, glad to see you’re enjoying the weather would love to be at the beach rn,” wrote one follower.

“You seriously know how to pull off bright colours! Looking great girl,” noted a second social media user.

“Girl you are SO gorgeous!! Let everyone know you’re that b****,” stated another admirer.

One fan even tagged her real-life boyfriend Corey Graves and made a crude comment, telling him that “this is my new screensaver. I’m being nice and not putting it in the bank.”

Another user informed Graves that he’s a “lucky guy” for being able to call Carmella his girlfriend.

Many users also noted that she suits bright colors, and they encouraged her to keep rocking them moving forward. The comments were overwhelmingly complementary, and they showed that Carmella has more fans than she does haters. This may come as a surprise to some wrestling fans who are used to seeing her play a heel on television.

Carmella recently returned to WWE television after being absent for most of the pandemic. She was revealed as the glamorous mystery woman whose vignettes have intrigued Friday Night SmackDown viewers in recent weeks.

She has set her sights on revamping her image, and many pundits are expecting the former champion to be back in the main event scene sooner rather than later. The gimmick has also drawn some comparisons to Emmalina, a short-lived character who was known for her own bikini photoshoots.