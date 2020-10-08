Antje Utgaard Sizzles In Royal Blue Bikini As She Tugs At Bottoms

Antje Utgaard stunned many of her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 8, with her most recent post. The blond bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself striking a sexy pose while clad in a bikini that did her hourglass figure nothing but favors.

Utgaard was photographed outside during a bright, sunny day in West Hollywood, California, according to the geotag. The camera was close to the ground and framed her from a low angle. She looked down at it with squinty eyes and lips parted.

Utgaard rocked a royal blue two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. Her bottoms featured medium straps that tied into bows. She tugged at the left side, pulling it up high and exposing more skin. On her torso, she had on a matching top featuring small triangles that showed off a bit of underboob and plenty of cleavage.

She swept her blond hair to the right, allowing her soft waves to fall over her shoulder.

Though a tag, Utgaard credited the photographer simply known as Clint for the pic.

In the caption, Utgaard teased that she posted the picture to “make certain people jealous.” She also asked her fans to guess which number from 1 to 250 she had in mind, announcing that the she would follow back the first two people to get it right.

Her fans wasted no time in reacting to the photo. In under an hour, the post has attracted more than 6,800 likes and 180 comments. They flocked to the comments section to guess the number and also to rave about her killer body and beauty.

“Wow! Cuter than cute and the hottest little lady out there!” one user wrote.

“You look strong and phenomenally bluetiful @awesomeantjay I’m gonna guess 93? Have a safe healthy day sweetheart,” replied another user.

“111, hopefully one day you can make me jealous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You’re looking absolutely beautiful and awesome. Your effort to keep summer going is admirable. You’re thinking of the number 99,” added a fourth fan.

Utgaard has been sporting different swimsuits on her Instagram feed as of late. Last week, she shared an image that showed her in a light-pink one-piece as she hung out on a unicorn-shaped float in a swimming pool, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The suit featured a plunging front that showcased her chest, and it also included high-cut legs that highlighted her hips. The photo was taken from the side as Utgaard flaunted her stunning smile.