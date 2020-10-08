Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Pert Derrière In A Cheeky Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Pool

Professional fighter Paige VanZant might be known for her fierceness in the ring, but on Thursday, she shared her softer side with her 2.7 million Instagram followers. The blond beauty uploaded a photo that saw her flaunting her backside wearing a cheeky red bikini while taking a dip in a swimming pool.

The 26-year-old leaned her forearms against the side of the pool while she rested the side of her face on the top of her hand. The bottom half of her body was submerged in the clear water. Her booty, however, was above the surface, giving her fans a good look at her cheeks. Sunlight shimmered on the water, suggesting it was a nice day to take some time and chill outside.

Paige looked relaxed as her legs dangled in the water behind her. A shadow from what appeared to be a ladder fell across her booty and upper back. Aside from her butt, her shapely shoulders and upper arms were on full display. Her toned calves could not be missed as they floated in the pool.

Not a lot of Paige’s swimsuit was visible because of the way she posed. That being said, the top had a halter design. Thick straps tied around her neck hung down the center or her back. The revealing bottoms had a ruched seam up the middle, accentuating the curve of her derrière.

The mixed martial artist styled her hair with a straight center part in a low messy bun.

She completed her pool-day look with a pair of sunglasses and a pale pink polish on her nails.

In the caption, she left a thought-provoking comment.

Unsurprisingly, the post was an instant hit, with more than 35,000 of her followers liking it within an hour of her sharing it.

Seemingly thrilled with the view, dozens of Paige’s admirers had nothing but good things to say about the sexy picture.

“Nothing but Love here,” one follower wrote in response to her caption.

“Well I love that picture and hate that we can’t see it from behind lol,” joked a second Instagram user.

“You are so Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Incredible view,” added a fourth fan.

Paige seems to enjoy uploading pictures and videos from her personal as well as her professional life on social media. From shots that show her in the ring to ones in which she flaunts her fit physique in formfitting activewear, her fans appear to love all that she is willing to share with them.