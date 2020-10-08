Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Flirts And Makes An Impression On Zende

Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be making eyes at a certain designer. Since she’s currently dating an attorney who has recently been promoted to the COO of a famous fashion house, one can only assume that Zoe likes her bread buttered on both sides.

Engaging With The Fans

Zende Forrester Dominguez has only just arrived in Los Angeles. He recently told Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that he and Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) are no longer married. Those who follow the soap opera know that he left for Forrester International to pursue his love for designing. Now that he has honed his skills in Paris, he has returned home.

When Carter introduced Zende and Zoe to each other, it appeared that they already knew each other. Although they had never met in person, the two followed each other on social media since they were fans of each other’s work.

However, Zoe will amp up the sex appeal when her boyfriend is not in the room. Carter and Zoe recently started seeing each other. While the attorney is smitten with his girlfriend, it seems as if she may be open to flirting with another.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Zoe Sparks Interest & Flirts With Zende

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, tease that Zoe will spark Zende’s attention when she wears a Forrester Creations original. Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) haute couture designs are formal yet sensual. As seen in the above image, she shimmies and flirtatiously touches her hair.

Zoe tells him that he is going to be a “hot commodity.” It seems as if her words have a double meaning. Zende catches on but is unsure about her intentions since his good friend, Carter, just told him that the model was his girlfriend.

“Are you flirting with me, Zoe?” Zende asks her, as seen in the clip below.

Since the model is technically seeing someone else, she cannot give him a direct answer. Instead, she flirts even more.

“Okay, well if you have to ask that, I guess I’m not doing a great job,” she retorts.

Zoe seems to be taken with the new designer and even followed him on social media before he even came back to L.A. Is she willing to break up with Carter so that she can pursue Zende, or is she only interested in flirting with him? As for Zende, will he cross the boundaries with her? It appears as if Carter may be the last person to find out what has been going on behind his back.