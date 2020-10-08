Anthony Fauci Warns Donald Trump’s Apparent Recovery Could Take A ‘Downturn’

President Donald Trump has said that he feels well and is no longer contagious after his battle with COVID-19, but Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that his recovery could “make a downturn.” As Mediaite reported, Fauci told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that while people in recovery may look and seem to be on the mend, they can often take a turn for the worse.

Mitchell questioned Trump’s recent comments that he is feeling well and the disease has gone away. He has also suggested, she said, that he could be immune to the virus now because he has antibodies.

She further questioned whether Trump’s claim that Regeneron was a cure rather than a therapeutic treatment.

The infectious disease expert replied that while he wasn’t involved at all in Trump’s care and recovery, he did have experience with those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“But first of all, saying that he’s cured now, he certainly looks good and apparently feels good,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean that it will necessarily stay that way, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases explained.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

“One of the issues that we all have to be aware, and his physicians are aware of this, that the history of Covid-19 is that you could look and feel like you’re doing reasonably well and after a couple of days you could have a downturn, namely have a reversal,” he said. “That’s possible.”

“The chances of that happening, I don’t know,” he added. “As good as he looks, I don’t think that’s going to happen, but I don’t know. But you have to be heads up that it might happen.”

Regarding the Regeneron treatment that Trump received, Fauci explained that the data seems promising that it’s an effective treatment for the virus to help ease the symptoms that people experience. As far as calling it a cure, he pushed back on the language, but said that it likely helped the president to feel much better than he would have otherwise.

Trump revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and was later admitted to the hospital for four days. He received several treatments, including supplemental oxygen, in order to address some of his symptoms.

He has since returned to the White House amidst concerns that he might continue to be contagious to other people within his orbit.

It’s not the first time that an expert has warned that Trump isn’t yet in the clear, as The Inquisitr previously reported.